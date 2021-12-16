2nd case of COVID-19 omicron variant found in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A second case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been discovered in eastern North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS did not release any information about the patient or the county or municipality where the patient resides.

The first case was reported on Dec. 10 by Mecklenburg County Public Health.

“All viruses change over time and COVID-19 is no exception,” NCDHHS said. “With the holidays, colder weather and a new variant, the best way that people can to protect themselves from serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and get a booster when they are eligible.”

The current vaccines are expected to be effective at preventing severe illness and death against all of the current variants.