2 more patients test presumptively positive for coronavirus in Forsyth County, bringing total to 4

WASHINGTON -- Two more people have tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus in Forsyth County, according to county government.

This brings the county's total to four.

The county offered no word on who the new patients are or where they may have been recently.

The Forsyth County public health director plans to release more details at about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 102 as of Thursday morning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Wednesday afternoon, there are more than 7,000 coronavirus cases in United States and 97 deaths.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

