2 hair salons reopen despite order to stay closed in California

AUBURN, Calif. — Two California hair salons plan to defy state orders and reopen their doors, KTXL reports.

Clip Cage owner Breann Curtis and Beauty Bar Salon owner Tisha Fernhoff both say they’re taking this step so they won’t have to go out of business.

“I have to do what I have to do,” Curtis told KTXL. “I’m fighting to provide for my children and myself and my family right now.”

The owners say they aren’t eligible to collect unemployment. They applied for the Paycheck Protection Program but got denied.

She says she’s lost thousands of dollars since closing in March at a time when she’s pregnant and raising children.

“How much longer am I supposed to go down the rabbit hole before I just throw in the towel and go back to work?” Fernhoff told KTXL.

The businesses plan to make sanitation a top priority. Workers will wipe down chairs between each client and will provide hand sanitizer to everyone coming in.