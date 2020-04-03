2 employees at Mocksville Ingersoll Rand machine shop test positive for COVID-19

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Two employees at Ingersoll Rand’s Mocksville machine shop have tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a statement Thursday

The company will close the machine shop this weekend to conduct a deep clean with a plan to resume operations on Monday.

Ingersoll Rand released the following statement:

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority. We have taken proactive measures at our sites to safeguard our employees’ health, including following recommendations and requirements issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, and other local and national government and health authorities. These include, among other measures, health screening self-declaration forms; temperature screenings upon arrival; sanitizing and cleaning throughout the facility; and implementing social distancing procedures, such as eliminating congregation in group areas, staggering shifts and breaks, reconfiguring works spaces to allow appropriate separation and eliminating all non-essential site visitors. Two employees who work in our Mocksville, N.C. machine shop have confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). After being informed of the confirmed cases, out of an abundance of caution, we decided to close the machine shop this weekend to conduct a deep clean with a plan to resume operations on Monday.

“Ingersoll Rand manufactures and services products that support many essential and critical infrastructure sectors as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, including businesses that are on the front lines of stopping the spread and impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19). These include healthcare and public health, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, critical manufacturing, energy, and defense businesses. Our products and services are critical to the efficient operations of these companies and we have a duty to service them during this unprecedented time in our country’s history. We are proud of our employees who come into work each day to fulfill this duty, and we appreciate their support and the support of our communities as we continue operations during these challenging times. “