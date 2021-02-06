COVID-19 outbreak reported at Alamance County Detention Facility

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two employees and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Alamance County Detention Facility, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The full statement is provided below:

“On Saturday, February 6, 2021, the Alamance County Detention Facility was notified that two employees and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19. This constitutes an outbreak according to NC DHHS which defines an outbreak as two laboratory-confirmed cases in a period of 28 days within a congregate living or long-term care facility.

‘Our office will continue to work closely with the Alamance County Health Department and will follow all recommendations in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 within our Detention Center. As of now, our one inmate and two staff members who contracted the virus are doing well, but we will continue to pray for their recovery,’ said Sheriff Terry Johnson.

The Alamance County Detention Facility follows strict COVID-19 precautions which include:

Arrestees who enter the jail are medically screened and tested

Positive cases are quarantined and medically monitored

Facilities are cleaned and sanitized using state, federal, and CDC guidelines

Inmates and detainees are given masks and encouraged to wear them

Staff wears all required PPE (masks, face shields, and gloves) when in contact with inmates

Access to the Detention Center is currently limited to essential staff only

In response to this outbreak, the Alamance County Health Department and Southern Health Partners will work together to test all detention staff and inmates and will be providing ongoing testing and surveillance until the virus is contained.”