2 Elon University students test positive for COVID-19

ELON, N.C. — Two Elon University students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The positive tests were on Aug. 15 and Aug. 19.

The university’s “COVID-19 Alert-Level” is currently at level one, meaning “cases are rare and transmission of the virus is controlled,” according to the university.

Students are asked to check their temperature daily, wear face coverings and practice physical distancing.

In North Carolina, about 1,023 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported that 5,528 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 15,361 are in use. 4,587 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 2,003,307 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 149,904, and 2,465 people have died.

NC health officials reported 48 deaths on Tuesday, which is the highest single day death toll. The previous daily increase record was 45 and was set on July 29 and Aug. 12.

As of Monday, Aug. 17, there have been 127,749 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 50% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in NC were reported in July.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.