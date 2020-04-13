2 Duke doctors who postponed wedding due to COVID-19 exchange vows in impromptu ceremony on wedding day

DURHAM, N.C. — Two Duke University Hospital doctors commemorated what would have been their wedding day prior to COVID-19 with an impromptu ceremony at the Duke Birthing Center.

Duke Ob/Gyn Resident Dr. Shelun Tsai and fiancé Dr. Michael Sun, a resident in Duke Psychiatry’s program, exchanged vows while friends and family watched them on Zoom from across the country.

The native New Yorkers had to postpone their planned nuptials due to coronavirus.

Their colleagues held a short ceremony to provide some hope for healthcare workers throughout a difficult time.

A transportation cart was decorated with “Just Married” signs, and the wedding party made a bouquet out of tissue paper.