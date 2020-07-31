19 Winston-Salem firefighters in quarantine after firefighter tests positive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nineteen Winston-Salem firefighters are currently in quarantine after one firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus while off duty then came to work, fire officials say.

The 19 firefighters are at home waiting on test results.

The infected firefighter passed the station’s pre-shift screening process and began feeling ill the day after their scheduled shift.

The firefighter who tested positive worked at fire station five on Palmer Lane.

The fire station was closed for deep cleaning.

Fire House Ladder Company Five and Engine Company Five are housed there.

They were out of service from about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday until 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.