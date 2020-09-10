160 cases of coronavirus confirmed at High Point University

HIGH POINT, N.C. — There are currently 160 active cases of coronavirus at High Point University, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The total student population of HPU is 5,617, so the 160 cases make up 2.848% of the student body.

“…any individual tested for COVID-19 will be moved into an isolation room until the test results are confirmed,” the university said.

If the test results are positive, the person who tested positive will have to quarantine until both of the below qualifications have been met:

It has been at least 10 days from the time the symptoms first appeared

It has been 24 hours since fever has resolved and respiratory symptoms have improved.

The university says meal delivery will be arranged for the student and contact tracing efforts to inform others of potential exposure will be conducted.

Campus Enhancement will also clean areas the student has been, academic services will be notified and a CARE-COVID-19 Incident Report will be submitted.

People who were in close contact with a positive case (defined as 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms in which they were not social distancing for more than 15 minutes) will be moved to a under investigation location and will need to self-monitor for 14 days and report to Student Health if symptoms develop.

“Close contact is defined as having direct contact with or being within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes. Close contacts will only be notified if they had direct contact with the case-patient during the period of infectivity,” the university said.