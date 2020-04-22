16 NCDOT projects in Piedmont Triad delayed due to budget shortfalls

It could take more than a year for projects listed on the NCDOT’s list of road improvements to move ahead.

Due to COVID-19, the Department of Transportation has seen a $300 million shortfall in the fiscal budget.

“How do we make up $300 million dollars. I mean, we don’t,” explained NCDOT Spokesperson Steve Abbott. “Our big revenue input for us is way, way down.”

The impact on NCDOT has been the latest domino to fall in the chain created by COVID-19.

“The highway use tax is what you pay when you register your car,” Abbott said. Money in the budget brought in by the highway tax makes up around 21% of NCDOT’s budget.

The gas tax makes up around 54% of NCDOT’s budget for the fiscal year.

“We were operating on a certain pace with regular revenue. We’re not going to get additional revenue from additional work. If the federal or state government comes through with a financial plan to add. But they’re getting requests for many other agencies. We have to go under the assumption of comparing what we normally get to catch up,” Abbott said.

NCDOT officials looked at around 138 projects scheduled to move forward in 2020. All but 50 of those projects have been delayed by a year at least.

16 of those scheduled projects are within the Piedmont Triad, and all but three involved bridge repairs or replacement.

Abbott explained that survey’s were done to determine which bridges needed immediate repairs.

“The ones delayed don’t need it. They are still safe. They are going to remain safe. We had stepped up our bridge program. Now we’re going to have to scale it back. But those bridges are safe for travel,” Abbott said.

The 16 projects in the Piedmont Triad have a projected cost of $90,966,277.

The fiscal budget for the 2021 fiscal year, however, is projected to be around $600 million.

“We’re going to be as slow again next fiscal year or worse. Probably worse unless things charge rather quickly,” Abbott said.

NCDOT representatives stress that projects that already have funding that has been approved, or are already underway, will continue as planned.

The only reason, as of now, that they would be delayed is if the contractors run into issues on their end.

The delayed projects include:

FORSYTH – $22,500,000; I-40 From 0.3 mile east of SR 3153 (Hanes Mall Boulevard) to 0.9 mile East of NC150 (Peters Creek Parkway) in Winston-Salem and SR 2747 (Clemmonsville Road) in Winston-Salem to Guilford County line. Pavement Rehabilitiation( Comb. W-I-5952A)

FORSYTH – $1,750,277; I-40/SR 1101 (Harper Road) From SR 1101 (Harper Road) in Clemmons to East of US 421 / Business 40 in Winston-Salem, Bridge Rehab (Comb. W/I-5795)

FORSYTH – $10,000,000; Future I-74 from Winston-Salem northern bletway, Eastern section US 421/NC 150/Business 40 to U.S. 158 Stream Relocation.

GUILFORD – $3,450,000; Bridge 147 over 311 on U.S. 29/70 and I-85 Business (COMB W/U-5896)

GUILFORD – $6,266,000; Replace bridges 109 and 121 over South Buffalo Creek in Greensboro on SR 4240 (East Lee Street-Westbound)

GUILFORD – $3,950,000; U.S. 29/U.S. 200 (O’Henry Boulevard) FRom I-40/Business 85 to South of Florida Street in Greensboro

GUILFORD – $12,400,000l U.S. 29/ U.S. 70 / Business 85, SR 1009 (South Main Street) in High Point. (COMB. W/B-5353) Reconstruction interchange

ROCKINGHAM – $6,000,000; Replace bridge 140 over Dan River on SR 1138

ROCKINGHAM – $14,675,000; Bridge 168 on NC 14 NC 87 over Smith River replace bridge

SURRY – $3,200,000; Bridge 103 on NC 268 over Mitchell River replace bridge

WILKES – $600,000; Bridge 960004 on SR 2418 over Little Hunting Creek

WILKES – $2,900,000; Bridge 166 over West Prong Roaring River on SR 1745

WILKES – $2,350,000; Bridge 663 over East Prong Roaring River on SR 1002

WILKES – $1,740,000; Bridge 667 on SR 1749 over Sparks Creek

WILKES – $625,000; Bridge 419 on R 1148 over Naked Creek

YADKIN – $300,000; Bridge 980080 on SR 1512 over creek

YADKIN – $1,200,000; Bridge No. 980189 on SR 1325 (Mountain View Church Road) over UT of South Deep Creek

