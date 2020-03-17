15 additional COVID-19 cases connected to Duke overseas group, school says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke University said at least 15 additional people associated with the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases are all connected to an overseas travel group. Duke announced last week that four positive test results came from that same group. Those four patients remain overseas.

All members of this group will self-quarantine at their homes off-campus upon returning to Durham and that will continue until they receive medical clearance.

“We understand that the individuals who tested positive are in good health. Durham County Public Health and Duke Health will work to test all other individuals who traveled with this group,” Duke said in a release.

The school will not release further information on the patients due to privacy concerns.

“Finally, it goes without saying that this is a global crisis. As we can expect to see growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases within our Duke community, it is vital that we all use common sense and good judgment,” Kyle J. Cavanaugh, vice president for Administration and Emergency Coordinator said.

