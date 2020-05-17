12-year-old dies from coronavirus complications

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 12-year-old Chicago boy died from coronavirus complications.

Health officials in Illinois say his passing is a reminder that people need to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and others from the virus.

12-year-old Ernesto Guzman Lara is the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Cook County, Illinois.

Since he was six-years-old, he lived with a disease that weakened his muscles and damaged his nervous system.

His family wrote, “while he may have been taken from us at such a young age, we will never forget the importance of unity and family.”

The Chicago Teacher’s Union said he was a student at Acero Marquez School, and they say teachers and students are “keeping his memory and his family and the Acero Marquez community in our hearts.”

There were at least three other contributing factors. Guzman had asthma, sleep apnea and a condition known as charcot-marie tooth disease, which affects the nervous system.

“I’m sure every parent is saddened to hear this news. Every life lost is a tragedy, and it’s more emotional when it’s a child,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “There’s no way to predict who will have these severe outcomes.”

More than 2,700 people have died from coronavirus in Illinois.