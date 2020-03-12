2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Forsyth County bringing North Carolina total to 12, governor says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Four more confirmed cases of coronavirus bring North Carolina's total to 12, Gov. Roy Cooper said during a COVID-19 Task Force meeting Thursday morning.

Two of those cases are in Forsyth County, according to a map shown at the meeting.

The couple from Forsyth was on a cruise where other travelers have tested positive.

The two Forsyth County residents were tested by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health and considered presumptively positive until it is confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Both people are doing well and are in isolation at home," the Forsyth County Department of Public Health said in a news release.

No word on where the affected Forsyth County residents live or where they have visited.

Forsyth County local health departments will work to identify close contacts.

A detailed briefing is planned with the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at 2 p.m. Thursday. More information may become available at that time.

A person from Johnston County also tested positive, according to the Thursday announcement.

News broke Wednesday of the 9th confirmed case after a Durham resident tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) while out of the state, according to Durham County Public Health officials.

After traveling internationally, the person returned to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on March 2.

The next day, they became symptomatic while in North Carolina.

On March 5, they drove out of state, and, on March, 9, they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Because the diagnosed individual was not symptomatic upon flying to RDU, the risk to passengers on the flight and others within the airport is considered low," Durham County Public Health said in a news release. "The individual was not in close contact with any other Durham County residents."

Officials say the resident will remain in isolation.

Other additional cases in Wake County tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The tests, conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, are presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab. The person is doing well and is isolating at home. While awaiting confirmation of results from the CDC, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will treat presumptive cases as positive and follow CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection.

This case is related to a traveler from Indiana who visited Biogen in Raleigh last week. The Wake County Public Health Division will work to identify close contacts, which the CDC defines as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer. Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, determine which if any additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, North Carolinians should take the same measures that health care providers recommend to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, staying home if you are sick and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. For more information, please visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.

