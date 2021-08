DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — During the first three days of school, Davidson County Schools excluded 118 students because of potential exposure to COVID-19, according to a school system spokesperson.

The 118 students are from 11 of the school district’s 36 schools.

A large portion of the students potentially exposed were involved in athletics, the spokesperson said.

North Carolina recorded more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday for the first time since near the height of the pandemic.