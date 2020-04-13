101-year-old North Carolina assisted living resident recovers from COVID-19

CARY, NC (WNCN) – A resident at a senior living community in Cary has made a full recovery from COVID-19.

A Woodland Terrace spokesperson says a 101-year-old assisted living resident, who tested positive for coronavirus, has completely recovered.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, was diagnosed on March 16 after showing signs of the virus.

The spokesperson says the resident received treatment at a nearby hospital and was then quarantined at the senior living community while she recovered.

The assocites who were in contact with the resident remained symptom free during their 14-day quarantine and have since returned to work.

There are no additional cases reported at the community, and it is unknown how the resident got COVID-19, Woodland Terrance says.

Woodland Terrance says it has additional measures in place to ensure residents and associates remain safe and healthy.

Some of those include increasing sanitation throughout the community, daily monitoring of all residents and associates for fever and cough, asking residents who must leave their apartment to wear a mask and practice social distancing, requiring all associates to wear masks and suspending dining hours and delivering meals to residents in their apartments.