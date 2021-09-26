1 in 3 NC workers required to get COVID shot or be tested weekly still not fully vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New state data shows roughly one in three of the more than 56,000 state government employees required to get a COVID-19 shot or be tested weekly are not yet fully vaccinated.

Law enforcement and state prison officials have been the least likely to get vaccinated. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said those who do not get the vaccine or perform weekly testing can be punished.

Nearly 9 in 10 workers within the Office of State Budget and Management and Office of State Human Resources are fully vaccinated.

Barely half of the workers within the Department of Public Safety covered by Cooper’s executive order have gotten fully vaccinated.

