Watch Now
FOX8 4:00 News

Coronavirus test kits meant for the UK found to be contaminated with COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Coronavirus test kits that were to be sent to the United Kingdom were found to be contaminated with COVID-19, The Telegraph reports.

This comes at a time when the UK is ramping up efforts to boost testing in the country. The country has reached out to private companies to help make tests.

Luxembourg-based manufacturer Eurofins told UK officials that deliveries would be delayed because core parts were contaminated with the virus.

The delay is not expected to significantly impact the country’s testing for the virus.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter