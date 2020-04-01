Coronavirus test kits meant for the UK found to be contaminated with COVID-19

Coronavirus test kits that were to be sent to the United Kingdom were found to be contaminated with COVID-19, The Telegraph reports.

This comes at a time when the UK is ramping up efforts to boost testing in the country. The country has reached out to private companies to help make tests.

Luxembourg-based manufacturer Eurofins told UK officials that deliveries would be delayed because core parts were contaminated with the virus.

The delay is not expected to significantly impact the country’s testing for the virus.