Coronavirus in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 232 as of noon on Saturday -- as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Friday afternoon, there are more than 15,200 coronavirus cases in United States and 201 deaths.

The following counties in North Carolina have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Alamance County - 1

Brunswick County - 4

Cabarrus County - 2

Carteret County - 4

Catawba County - 1

Chatham County - 3

Chowan County - 1

Craven County - 2

Cumberland County - 2

Davidson County - 1

Durham County - 39

Franklin County - 4

Forsyth County - 12

Gaston County - 1

Granville County - 1

Guilford County - 7

Harnett County - 7

Hoke County - 1

Iredell County - 2

Johnston County - 3

Lee County - 1

Lincoln County - 1

Mecklenburg County - 77

Montgomery - 1

Moore County - 2

New Hanover County - 1

Onslow County - 1

Orange County - 6

Pasquotank County - 1

Pitt County - 2

Robeson County - 1

Rowan County - 2

Sampson County - 1

Scotland County - 1

Union County - 5

Wake County - 33

Watauga County - 2

Wayne County - 1

Wilson County - 3

