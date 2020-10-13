Coronavirus in North Carolina: ‘Trends are moving in the wrong direction’: Number of cases passes 234,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

In North Carolina, about 1,103 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.



The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 234,481, and 3,816 people have died. 227,496 are molecular positive cases, and 6,985 are antigen positive cases.

There have been 3,437,598 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 7.1% of those tests have been positive.

“The trends are moving in the wrong direction,” Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), said during a news conference on Tuesday.

5,457 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,341 are in use.

As of Monday, Oct. 12, there have been 206,471 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 4,512 (59 deaths)

Alleghany County: 257 (1 death)

Caswell County: 515 (5 deaths)

Chatham County: 1,811 (60 deaths)

Davidson County: 3,265 (41 deaths)

Davie County: 651 (6 deaths)

Forsyth County: 7,742 (105 deaths)

Guilford County: 9,947 (191 deaths)

Montgomery County: 1,095 (36 deaths)

Randolph County: 3,257 (57 deaths)

Rockingham County: 1,597 (17 deaths)

Rowan County: 3,776 (107 deaths)

Stokes County: 553 (5 deaths)

Surry County: 1,512 (26 deaths)

Wilkes County: 1,465 (36 deaths)

Yadkin County: 845 (9 deaths)