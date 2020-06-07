Coronavirus in North Carolina: Number of cases jumps to 35,546; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 35,546 as of 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
In North Carolina, 996 people have died. About 696 people are currently hospitalized.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:
Alamance County: 465 (23 deaths)
Alleghany County: 28
Caswell County: 96 (1 death)
Chatham County: 723 (29 deaths)
Davidson County: 511 (13 deaths)
Davie County: 117 (2 deaths)
Forsyth County: 1,774 (17 deaths)
Guilford County: 1,614 (78 deaths)
Montgomery County: 160 (4 deaths)
Randolph County: 792 (15 deaths)
Rockingham County: 115 (2 deaths)
Rowan County: 761 (35 deaths)
Stokes County: 85
Surry County: 274 (2 deaths)
Wilkes County: 509 (6 deaths)
Yadkin County: 216 (3 deaths)