Coronavirus in North Carolina: Number of cases jumps to 35,546; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 35,546 as of 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 996 people have died. About 696 people are currently hospitalized.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 465 (23 deaths)

Alleghany County: 28

Caswell County: 96 (1 death)

Chatham County: 723 (29 deaths)

Davidson County: 511 (13 deaths)

Davie County: 117 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 1,774 (17 deaths)

Guilford County: 1,614 (78 deaths)

Montgomery County: 160 (4 deaths)

Randolph County: 792 (15 deaths)

Rockingham County: 115 (2 deaths)

Rowan County: 761 (35 deaths)

Stokes County: 85

Surry County: 274 (2 deaths)

Wilkes County: 509 (6 deaths)

Yadkin County: 216 (3 deaths)