Coronavirus in North Carolina: Number of cases rises to 24,628; Record number of hospitalizations; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 24,628 as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
In North Carolina, 794 people have died. About 700 people are currently hospitalized.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:
Alamance County: 281 (20 deaths)
Alleghany County: 14
Caswell County: 54 (1 death)
Chatham County: 587 (25 deaths)
Davidson County: 360 (11 deaths)
Davie County: 79 (2 deaths)
Forsyth County: 1,022 (9 deaths)
Guilford County: 1,101 (54 deaths)
Montgomery County: 93 (3 death)
Randolph County: 624 (12 deaths)
Rockingham County: 73 (2 deaths)
Rowan County: 613 (25 deaths)
Stokes County: 58 (1)
Surry County: 173 (1 death)
Wilkes County: 483 (3 death)
Yadkin County: 149 (2 death)