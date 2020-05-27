Coronavirus in North Carolina: Number of cases rises to 24,628; Record number of hospitalizations; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 24,628 as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 794 people have died. About 700 people are currently hospitalized.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 281 (20 deaths)

Alleghany County: 14

Caswell County: 54 (1 death)

Chatham County: 587 (25 deaths)

Davidson County: 360 (11 deaths)

Davie County: 79 (2 deaths)

Forsyth County: 1,022 (9 deaths)

Guilford County: 1,101 (54 deaths)

Montgomery County: 93 (3 death)

Randolph County: 624 (12 deaths)

Rockingham County: 73 (2 deaths)

Rowan County: 613 (25 deaths)

Stokes County: 58 (1)

Surry County: 173 (1 death)

Wilkes County: 483 (3 death)

Yadkin County: 149 (2 death)