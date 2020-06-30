Coronavirus in North Carolina: Number of cases passes 64,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 64,670 as of 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,343 people have died. About 908 people are currently hospitalized.

There have been 910,033 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, June 29, there have been 45,538 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 1,121 (37 deaths)

Alleghany County: 31

Caswell County: 135 (1 death)

Chatham County: 950 (43 deaths)

Davidson County: 946 (15 deaths)

Davie County: 199 (3 deaths)

Forsyth County: 2,996 (34 deaths)

Guilford County: 2,812 (114 deaths)

Montgomery County: 309 (7 deaths)

Randolph County: 1,174 (29 deaths)

Rockingham County: 231 (2 deaths)

Rowan County: 1,205 (41 deaths)

Stokes County: 125 (1 death)

Surry County: 470 (2 deaths)

Wilkes County: 576 (6 deaths)

Yadkin County: 332 (4 deaths)