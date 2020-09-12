Coronavirus in North Carolina: Number of cases passes 183,000; 24 deaths, over 1,000 new cases reported; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

In North Carolina, about 870 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported that 5,281 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 15,247 are in use. 4,948 are either unreported or unstaffed.

NCDHHS officials released a statement on Monday, saying that the hospitalization data is incomplete and the number of people hospitalized is likely higher than the number listed.

The full statement is provided below:

“Since Friday, Sept. 4, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has experienced continued technical and submission issues with hospital systems’ data, which have been exacerbated by the holiday weekend, resulting in incomplete hospitalization data. NCDHHS is working with all parties to resolve these issues. Because the COVID-19 NC Dashboard displays only data that it is received, it is likely that actual hospital numbers are higher than what is on the current dashboard.”

There have been 2,581,132 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 5.2% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 183,740, and 3,047 people have died.

NC health officials reported 48 deaths on Aug. 18, which is the highest single-day death toll. The previous daily increase record was 45 and was set on July 29 and Aug. 12.

As of Monday, Sept. 7, there have been 156,652 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 3,526 (48 deaths)

Alleghany County: 215

Caswell County: 266 (3 deaths)

Chatham County: 1,562 (57 deaths)

Davidson County: 2,416 (32 deaths)

Davie County: 515 (6 deaths)

Forsyth County: 6,579 (86 deaths)

Guilford County: 7,607 (174 deaths)

Montgomery County: 975 (23 deaths)

Randolph County: 2,571 (49 deaths)

Rockingham County: 1,042 (11 deaths)

Rowan County: 3,020 (79 deaths)

Stokes County: 388 (3 deaths)

Surry County: 1,238 (20 deaths)

Wilkes County: 1,102 (28 deaths)

Yadkin County: 681 (7 deaths)