Coronavirus in North Carolina: Number of cases passes 123,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad

In North Carolina, about 1,229 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 3:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported on Friday that 5,006 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,974 are in use. 5,329 are either unreported or unstaffed. Health officials will provide an update later on Saturday with more information about hospitalizations in NC.

There have been 1,786,412 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 7% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 123,878, and 1,964 people have died.

As of Monday, July 27, there have been 92,302 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 50% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in NC were reported in July.

1,954 additional cases were reported by the NCDHHS on Friday July 31, which brought the total statewide to 122,148.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad:

Alamance County: 2,189 (41 deaths)

Alleghany County: 67

Caswell County: 183 (2 deaths)

Chatham County: 1,220 (50 deaths)

Davidson County: 1,635 (17 deaths)

Davie County: 361 (3 deaths)

Forsyth County: 4,883 (48 deaths)

Guilford County: 5,167 (147 deaths)

Montgomery County: 585 (13 deaths)

Randolph County: 2,049 (36 deaths)

Rockingham County: 461 (3 deaths)

Rowan County: 1,986 (48 deaths)

Stokes County: 256 (3 deaths)

Surry County: 860 (7 deaths)

Wilkes County: 729 (10 deaths)

Yadkin County: 486 (6 deaths)