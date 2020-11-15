Coronavirus in NC: State reports 3K+ cases for 3rd time in 5 days

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

3,117 more cases were reported on Sunday making it the third time in the last five days NCDHHS has reported over 3,000 cases. The state had not previously exceeded 3,000. North Carolina reported nearly 4,000 new cases on Saturday alone, which was a new all-time high.

There are now 312,235 confirmed cases statewide. The positive percentage of tests remains high at 7.9%. NCDHHS would like it at 5% or less.

Eight additional deaths were reported on Sunday raising the state tally to 4,806. Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 1,395.

A national record was set on Friday with over 181,000 more daily cases and almost 70,000 patients currently in the hospital. Nearly 11 million people in the U.S. have been infected so far.

North Carolina will remain in Phase 3, and the indoor gathering limit will be reduced from 25 to 10 people.

Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday.

Restaurants will also receive additional assistance.

“Starting Thursday, full service restaurants seeking help with rent payments or mortgage interest may apply to the North Carolina Department of Commerce for up to $20,000,” Cooper said.

The governor urged North Carolinians to stay safe during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“This pandemic will not last forever,” Cooper said.

Dr. Mandy Cohen said North Carolina is on “shaky ground” as the holiday season approaches.

She urged North Carolinians to avoid traveling and to wear a mask around anyone who does not live with them.

