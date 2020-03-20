Coronavirus cancels what would have been a major weekend in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This would have been major a weekend for venues and small businesses in Greensboro.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament would have been held at the coliseum, and the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts would have celebrated its opening night.

However, COVID-19 canceled those plans.

“It’s something that’s surreal. It’s fluid, and something we've never experienced, and everyone’s trying to figure it out,” Richard Beard said.

Beard is the chairman of the operations committee for the Greensboro Sports Foundation.

He says between the ACC tournament and NCAA regionals being canceled, the financial loss is approximately $20.5 million.

“It’s not really for the city...it’s what it means to all the small businesses who were planning on that revenue,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

Vaughan told FOX8 a broader number reflecting how canceled or postponed events have affected not just the venues directly but also the hospitality industry will most likely take weeks to calculate.

As many affected employees wait for local, state and national assistance, Vaughn says a positive is that all levels of government are working together for an immediate solution.

“I think that is something that people should feel good about that nobody is sitting back saying ‘we're going to wait until this is over and then assess the damage.’ We are working on this every day to figure out what we can do today to give people help,” Vaughan said