(NEXSTAR) – Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author behind “No Country for Old Men” and “All the Pretty Horses,” has died, according to his publisher. He was 89.

McCarthy died of natural causes at his Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, Knopf wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

McCarthy received a Pulitzer Prize in 2007 in fiction for “The Road,” which follows a father and son walking “through burned America” alone as they try to survive a journey to the coast.

The Providence, Rhode Island native was born in 1933 as one of six children in his family. His family later relocated to Knoxville, Tennessee, USA Today reports. McCarthy would briefly attend the University of Tennessee before dropping out to join the Air Force.

McCarthy’s first novel, “The Orchard Keeper,” was published in 1965.

Three of his titles, “All the Pretty Horses,” “No Country for Old Men,” and “The Road” were adapted for film.

