Coors Light may give you up to $100 for adopting a shelter dog

Are you thinking of adopting a four-legged Valentine? Coors Light's "Coors for Canines" wants to sweeten the pot for 1,000 dog adoptions across the country.

You could be reimbursed up to $100 for your shelter dog adoption if it took place or will take place between Feb. 4 and Feb. 21. You have to be at least 21 years old to apply, but no beer purchase is necessary.

Just text a picture of the adoption receipt and the keyword "COORS4K9" to 28130.

Make sure the name of the shelter, date of adoption, animal type and location are on the receipt, and, this is important, it's just for dogs from local shelters.

Refunds will be provided through Venmo, so you'll want to make sure you have an account.

You can check out all the terms and conditions on the Coors website.

Coors Light, the “official beer of chill,” is planning on up to $100,000 in reimbursements to get wonderful, adoptable dogs into loving, forever homes.