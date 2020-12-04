‘Cool Yule’ brings more local eyes to High Point showrooms

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Outside of the seasonal furniture market, downtown High Point can feel a bit empty. Not just for to people who walk the downtown streets, but to the showrooms that only open for specific events.

Local owners and furniture designers hope that an idea, in the form of a new mini-market, can put an end to that stigma.

Showroom owners have begun to participate in “Cool Yule,” a Christmas time market that has allowed them to open their showrooms to the public during the week.

John Muldoon explained that this is a new beginning.

“This is our start of something that will go on for years,” said Muldoon.

Muldoon is the owner of Co-Hab and also helped create High Point by Design, a group of showroom owners within the city.

For he and his colleagues, COVID-19 had taken the Spring Market crowd from their doors, and a large portion of the Fall Market customers as well.

He said, “Everybody is seeing the need to be open, more generally, year round.”

Cool Yule runs from Dec. 1-5, and consists of more than a dozen showrooms that are a part of High Point by Design.

These showrooms have opened their doors during the week and have allowed the public more chances to stop by a shop.

“What we don’t have is, we don’t have a lot of people from Winston-Salem, from Greensboro, from Raleigh, from Charlotte, they can’t see our products very easily,” Muldoon said. “It’s the start to a chance in downtown High Point. It allows access for enthusiasts, which is just the everyday consumer.”

Though Co-Hab is open seven days a week, other places like South+English typically are not.

Haleigh Breece, with South+English, said that since they opened their doors on Tuesday, they have begun to see a steady crowd of customers; many of whom are from High Point. “This has been a good opportunity for our local designers to come see our products in person.”

Showroom owners said that if the customer turn out remains steady, they will begin to open their rooms more during the week for the public to shop.