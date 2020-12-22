Cool timelapse shows the ‘Christmas Star’ in the Triad

The last time these two planets came this close was about 800 years ago.

Jupiter and Saturn appear extremely close to each other in the sky, creating the so-called “Christmas Star.”

FOX8 photojournalist Aaron Shindledecker captured a timelapse video of the Christmas Star in High Point. You can watch it in the player above.

