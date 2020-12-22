The last time these two planets came this close was about 800 years ago.
Jupiter and Saturn appear extremely close to each other in the sky, creating the so-called “Christmas Star.”
FOX8 photojournalist Aaron Shindledecker captured a timelapse video of the Christmas Star in High Point. You can watch it in the player above.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Cool timelapse shows the ‘Christmas Star’ in the Triad
- COVID-19 relief deal nears the finish line
- Local COVID-19 survivor celebrates the holidays, recovery: ‘That’s the best gift in the world’
- Republican lawmakers urge President Trump to veto funding bill
- Boeing VC-25, plane called Air Force One when carrying the president, does practice runs at Piedmont Triad International Airport