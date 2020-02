Daniel Miner, a convicted murderer in Alabama, escaped from his Childersburg Work Release Center

MARSHALL COUNTY, ala. — Daniel Miner, a convicted murderer in Alabama, escaped from his Childersburg Work Release Center on Saturday night, WALA reports.

At 8:45 p.m. on the night of his escape, there was an institutional bed count roster, according to Department of Corrections officers.

They said at 9:30 p.m. Miner could not be found during the bed roster count.

The 43-year-old is 5’6 and weighs 192 pounds.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact authorities.