Convict escapes after injuring law enforcement officer in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police and Alamance County deputies are looking for a suspect who injured a law enforcement officer in Greensboro.

The suspect was reportedly being transported from Guilford County Jail to Alamance County Jail.

Somehow the convict got away and hurt the deputized detention officer.

Within the last hour, officers and K-9 units have been scouring the area looking for the convict.

Greensboro police say they were called in to help Alamance County deputies in the search.

The Alamance County detention officer was not seriously injured.

