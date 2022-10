REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A water main in Reidsville is in need of repairs after being bored into.

The city is asking residents to restrict their water consumption for the next several hours.

A contractor unaffiliated with Reidsville bored into a 24-inch water main on Scales Street, according to a City of Reidsville news release.

Crews are on the scene making repairs, however, the city’s water is limited to what is available in elevated storage tanks.