Construction workers needed in Piedmont

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The need for construction workers has grown across the Piedmont Triad. Companies are trying to get more people in the door and some without experience on a construction site.

“I’ve always said we got more to do than we have people to do with, but now it’s a very literal statement,” said Daniel Lynch, the president of J.R. Lynch and Sons Construction.

Lynch told FOX8 that seven more people are needed at a construction site for a N.C. National Guard Regional Readiness Center on Camp Burton Road in McLeansville.

“We’ve got currently 13 people on this project,” Lynch said. “I could use as many as 20 on this particular job.”

It’s one of five projects J.R. Lynch and Sons Construction is leading across Guilford County. Lynch told FOX8 the need for extra workers is dire and, if filled, will keep projects on schedule.

“Labor positions or operator positions or office positions.” he said. “It’s across the board.”

Since the start of the pandemic, he’s seen a drop in interest in his numerous openings. Lynch told FOX8 some people have applied but did not show up to the interview.

“That’s been a big struggle trying to find youth to bring on and train and carry forward some of the work that our older generations has been doing with us for 20 plus years,” he said.

Longer days, more overtime and subcontracting help for jobs Lynch’s crew could do is the temporary solution until more people sign up to work.

“A lot of times, you have to get in there a fill a void. If you need some extra help one day, you just kind of make do with what you have,” said Jacob Lowe, who Lynch hired six months ago to be a project manager. “There’s not much more you can do other than put in the extra effort or hire more people.”

Lynch hasn’t received a lot of interest from job seekers on career websites or local listings. His most successful tactic is “Hiring No” billboards outside his work sites.

“It doesn’t matter to me what your background is, if you’ve never worked in construction or if you have a lot of experience in construction,” Lynch said. “I’m willing to invest into anyone if they’re willing to do this job.”

Lynch said it’s a job for people who are willing to work hard and grow in one job site at a time.

“Getting people like that is what will keep us successful through this issue and hopefully get us out of it,” Lynch said.

Lynch told FOX8 they’re offering competitive pay, paid vacations, paid holidays and performance incentives to try to get people on board.