Construction worker trapped in hole in Charlotte dies, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A construction worker who was trapped in a “confined space” died on Sunday, officials say.

The incident happened Sunday morning near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and French Street, not far from Johnson C. Smith University.

It is unclear at this time if it was a ditch or a pothole or how long the construction worker had been stuck.

More than 20 members of the Charlotte Fire Department responded to the scene to assist. Medic arrived and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The victim will not be identified until family is notified first.