Construction covers Thomasville neighborhood in dust

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Cars, furniture and clothing is covered in dust.

Some people in Thomasville say a cloud of dirt hangs over their Blair Street neighborhood.

It’s a problem they told FOX8 they’ve been dealing with for weeks and is coming from the business across the street.

It used to be a concrete plant and now Hazmat Emergency Response and Remediation uses it to store equipment.

When the weather gets dry, the dust starts to fly, and there’s no use in wiping it away because it comes right back.

“Everything’s coated,” Linda Dunn said.

Dunn and neighbor Isaac Fierro live on Blair Street in Thomasville.

“We first noticed it on the trash cans. Then on the neighbor’s cars and our cars,” Fierro explained.

Dunn and Fierro say the dust is affecting their daily lives.

“I just stay in the house and keep the doors and windows closed,” Dunn said.

“I’m the one who has to go outside and clean the cars,” Fierro stated.

“It don’t pay for you to wash your cars or anything else because within a day they’re going to be coated again,” Dunn said.

FOX8 spoke with the city manager who says he met with HERR officials in August about the dust issue.

They were supposed to hose down the street and add gravel.

“For a couple of days they brought out some water sprinkler, but that barely did anything,” Fierro said.

FOX8 spoke with an owner of HERR waste management a short time ago. He told me the recent rains helped control the dust.

Now that it’s dried out, they brought in a water truck and installed a sprinkler system.