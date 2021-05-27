Construction accident leaves High Point neighborhoods without water; city expects water to return after midnight

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A group of High Point neighborhoods will spend much of Thursday without water after a construction accident, according to the City of High Point.

At about 8 a.m., the city sent out a notice that a crew hit a water line during construction, shutting off water to Sandy Ridge Road and the surrounding area and impacting about 1,500 customers.

Water has been turned off at Sandy Ridge Road and surrounding area. A water line was struck during construction. Our crews are on site and working to repair it as quickly as possible. — City of High Point (@CityofHighPoint) May 27, 2021

The city told FOX8 that water service is not expected to return until after 3 a.m.

“Our crews are on site and working to repair it as quickly as possible,” the city said.

At 12:55 p.m., the city tweeted an update, saying, “There have been quite a few complications as we assist the construction crew, and the estimated time for water to be restored is early tomorrow morning.”

The affected areas include Macy Grove Road, Grays Land Road, Bunker Hill Road, Boylston Road, Northborough Road, Adkins Road, Bame Road, Rosemont Drive, Rosemont Court, Philly Lane, Harness Lane, Alamar Drive, Alamar Court, River Landing Retirement Community and Westmont Place Realty Community.