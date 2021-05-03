Consortium helping Triad school systems with recruitment

(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad Education Consortium is helping our schools solve their recruitment and hiring problems.

The 18 schools that make up the consortium are encouraging people with an interest in education to attend an employment information session.

There will be two sessions, one for people who want to be teachers and another one for people interested in other jobs that are just as important.

Melisa Jessup, the human resource director and public information officer for Stokes County Schools, described the types of jobs Piedmont schools are looking to fill.

“We have a deep need for support positions that help our school system operate smoothly like bus drivers, custodians, clerical, teacher assistants, all of those are important positions,” Jessup said.

Phillip Brown, the chief academic and human resource officer for Mount Airy City Schools, explained the challenge he is facing in trying to fill a critical school position.

“Historically, the school counselor applicant pool with smaller systems like Mount Airy, you can get 10 to 15 applicants. I’ve had the position posted for a couple of weeks and I have one applicant,” Brown said. “It’s a good applicant, however, I need a pool of applicants so that we can have some diversity and choice and thought.”

The consortium believes the virtual employment information sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday will expose the schools to more applicants and help fill open positions.

“I think this a great opportunity to look regionally and across all sectors and pull people into education,” Brown said. “There are wonderful opportunities in every school district in the PTEC region.”

Jessup added that a job in education can leave a lasting impression.

“Being a part of a bigger picture of educating our young people is going to eventually shape the kind of generations that will come after us,” Jessup said.

The school employment information sessions will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. Click here to learn more about the sessions and to sign up.