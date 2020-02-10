Conservators Center in Burlington says one of their wild cats has passed away

The center says Masufa could often be found using his whole body to paint (Conservators Center)

Burlington, N.C. — The Conservators Center in Burlington announced on Sunday that one of their wild cats has passed away.

A serval named Masufa “Sufi” Serval visited the veterinarian on Tuesday due to age-related complications, and the center says the decision was made to let him pass in peace.

Masufa Serval was born in 2001 and was welcomed to the Conservators Center in 2006 after a rough beginning.

Masufa had very distinctive black teardrops below his eyes.

He arrived at the center as a companion for another serval named Lena.

Thanks to Lena in combination with a lot of patience and training hours from his care team, he grew into a very polite and gentle serval, the center says.

As Masufa aged, he became known as one of the more mellow servals.

He was always enthusiastic when greeting any of his visitors, especially if they carried treats.

The center says Masufa became a favorite during Treat Safari tours because guests were able to watch him enjoy his treats. He could often be found using his whole body to paint.

“We will absolutely miss this big boy but we are grateful for the amazing, funny, and loving memories he gave to us,” the center said.