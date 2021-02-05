Fight over snow led neighbor to kill mother, father of 1 outside home, police say

PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a northeastern Pennsylvania shooting stemming from an argument over snow disposal during Monday’s storm left two people dead, and the suspect was later found dead at his home.

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said a husband and wife were shot in the street outside their Plains Township home just before 9 a.m. Monday.

Police identified them as 50-year-old James Goy and 48-year-old Lisa Goy.

Jeffrey Spaide, 47, was found dead in his home across the street of a self-inflicted wound.

Chief Dale Binker of the township police department said the Goys had a 15-year-old son with autism who is now staying with his grandparents.