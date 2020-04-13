Confirmed EF-1 tornado hits Piedmont Triad, brings 100 mph winds

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A confirmed EF-1 tornado hit the Piedmont Triad, causing damage early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado brought winds around 100 mph to Alamance County.

It looks like there were several touchdowns where the tornado touched down, lifted up and touched down again, but until NWS officials can do a complete survey, they don’t know exactly how many touchdowns there were.

Some of the radar data confirmed the tornado right away

Nick Petro with the NWS says this was a powerful tornado.

Thousands of people are without power across the Piedmont Triad.

Damage is reported throughout the Piedmont Triad but especially Alamance and Davidson counties.

Alamance officials are warning residents to stay away from this area.