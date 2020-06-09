Confederate monument taken down overnight in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another Confederate monument is down after protesters rallied in Jacksonville, Florida.

WJXT reports city crews removed the statue from Hemming Park Monday night.

The removal came with no prior announcement.

The monument showed a bronze Confederate soldier in winter uniform stands at ease, clasping the barrel of his rifle that rests on the ground, and on his cap are the initials, “J.L.I.”, representing the Jacksonville Light Infantry..

According to the City of Jacksonville, the monument was donated by Charles C. Hemming and Lucy Key Hemming in 1898.

The statue stood 62 feet tall over its foundation.

The city council has discussed removing the statue in the past with no decision made, WJXT reports.

The city has offered no word on who authorized the plan to take down the monument or what will happen to it next.