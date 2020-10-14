Confederate monument in Lexington will be moved

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A controversial Confederate monument in Davidson County will be moved.

County leaders announced that the United Daughters of the Confederacy reached an agreement with the City of Lexington to remove the statue from uptown.

Under this deal, the city will pay for the statue to be removed and stored somewhere else.

In exchange, city leaders will drop the lawsuit involving the Daughters of the Confederacy.

County commissioners say they had no idea this agreement was being made and had no part in it.

They released a statement saying they believe the statue should have been allowed to stay in its current location as a memorial to those who lost their lives during the Civil War.

But since the Daughters of the Confederacy technically own the statue, commissioners say that the group has the right to move it.

The City of Lexington released the following in response to the county’s statement:

“While we await Thursday’s court proceedings and our continuing litigation on this matter, we are encouraged by Davidson County’s most recent statement in regards to the Confederate Monument.”