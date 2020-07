GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Confederate monument at Green Hills Cemetery was vandalized and then removed.

Officers were called about vandalism at the monument at 3:34 p.m. on Friday, according to a Greensboro police report.

The monument had been pulled down, according to Greensboro police.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the monument has since been removed as is being stored.

The monument marked the mass grave of approximately 300 unknown Confederate soldiers.