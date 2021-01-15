Cone Health to suspend non-emergency surgeries at area hospitals to free up staff, beds for COVID-19 patients

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health plans to put non-emergency surgeries on pause at three local hospitals.

This comes as part of an effort to make sure staff and beds are available for COVID-19 patients.

Both Moses Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, as well as Burlington’s Alamance Regional Medical Center, will not offer non-emergency surgeries beginning Jan. 25.

Without entirely halting non-emergency surgeries, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville plans to reduce the number of elective surgeries it offers during this time.

On Thursday, North Carolina hit a new record with about 3,990 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 650,926, and 7,825 people have died.