Cone Health starts rescheduling appointments following mass cancellations last week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Relief is on the way for the thousands of people who had their COVID vaccine appointments at the Greensboro Coliseum canceled by Cone Health last week.

The state is supplying Cone with thousands of doses over the next three weeks and the Guilford County Health Department is also transferring part of its allotment to help them get back on track.

On Friday, Cone was already reaching out to people to reschedule for this upcoming week, including one of Treva Brackett’s sisters.

“They just said are you interested in having your vaccine appointment rescheduled and she said absolutely,” Brackett said.

Cone’s mass cancellations forced Brackett and her two sisters to lose their appointments, but she’s optimistic her turn will come.

“There is a lot of excitement to think that maybe I’m going to be next,” Brackett said.

Cone Health is receiving 5,625 doses. The state is supplying 2,925 doses and the county health department is pitching in the remaining 2,700 to help with the backlog.

“I hope that this appointment will hold, and I don’t think they are going to schedule more than they know they are going to have if they get a definite number of doses. I think they will stick to the protocol they have set up for that,” Brackett said.

Brackett is confident Cone Health can get back on track and restore trust with the community.

“I just knew that it was unfortunate that the federal government didn’t get the doses to Cone that they needed at the time, so if they are catching up with it now, I think that will go a long way to having more trust in Cone Health and their procedures,” Brackett said.

But until her appointment is rescheduled, you can find Brackett close to her phone.

“I’m looking forward to them calling me and saying we have an appointment for you on such and such a date and time. That will be the best feeling ever you know, right for all of us, so I am waiting for that moment,” Brackett said.

Cone’s new doses will first go to the 10,400 people who had their appointments canceled. So, no new appointments will be scheduled.