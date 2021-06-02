Cone Health, Sentara Healthcare cancel merger plan

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A merger between Cone Health and Sentara Healthcare won’t be happening after all.

On Wednesday, the companies announced that they have mutually decided not to move forward with the merger which was proposed in August 2020.

The companies began working towards a merger in early 2021.

“We appreciate the efforts of Sentara to work with Cone Health to determine whether an affiliation of our two high-performing organizations is in the best interest of those we serve,” Terry Akin, chief executive officer of Cone Health, said. “Recently, in the final analysis, we mutually decided that we can best serve our communities by remaining independent organizations. We have developed a high regard for the excellent services and outcomes Sentara delivers, and we expect both our organizations to continue to advance our common goals of providing outstanding care for our respective communities.”

Sentara Healthcare President and CEO Howard P. Kern said, “Cone Health and Sentara Healthcare are high performing, well respected, community-focused organizations. Those similarities served as the basis for efforts toward an affiliation. I am confident that this mutual decision will not alter either organization’s ongoing commitment to meet the needs for our respective communities. Sentara and Cone Health remain aligned and in agreement that our first priority is to those we serve, and we believe this will be better done as independent organizations. I have no doubt that Cone Health will remain a top tier health system and will continue to pursue new and innovative ways to provide value for North Carolinians for years to come.”