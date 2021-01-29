Cone Health seeing promising results with COVID-19 antibody treatment

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Doctors at Cone Health are seeing promising results in a relatively new COVID-19 antibody treatment.

The treatment is firing up patients’ immune systems to fight off the virus and as a result, it’s cutting down on hospitalizations.

“I think it kept me from being deathly, deathly ill and having to go into the hospital,” said Cheryl Davis, a patient.

Just two hours in Cone Health’s outpatient infusion clinic put Davis in a better position to battle COVID-19.

“I had no fever. I was a little queasy, but it was like I was a different person,” Davis said.

Patients are sharing similar stories with doctors after undergoing monoclonal antibody treatment. The treatment, given through IV, mimics the antibodies our immune system uses to fight off the virus.

“It goes and it binds to coronavirus and then it signals to your immune system, hey come kill this thing. It’s really giving them something that would take their bodies weeks to produce, right up front,” said Dr. Brent McQuaid, the chief medical officer at Cone Health’s Green Valley Hospital.

The treatment is available for high-risk, newly diagnosed patients with mild to moderate symptoms, who do not need hospitalization. So, urgency is crucial.

“We’ve seen time and time again here, is that if people wait too long to come in and get treated that the inflammatory damage from coronavirus, once that is done on the lungs or other parts of the body it is hard to get back from that quickly,” McQuaid said.

Cone Health estimates the antibody treatment is keeping seven to 10 people out of the hospital per week.

Allowing patients like Davis to stay home and get back to being healthy.

“It worked for me and COVID is not anything to mess with,” Davis said.

The health care system has already helped 400 people with the treatment.