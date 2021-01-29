Cone Health receiving thousands of vaccine doses over next 3 weeks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health will receive around 3,000 vaccine doses in each of the next three weeks, according to a statement released on Friday by Cone Health.

The full statement is provided below:

“The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says Cone Health will see 2,925 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in each of the next three weeks. These are called “baseline allocations.” In addition, the state is allocating event doses for large vaccination clinics. 4,875 event doses will go to the Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH). GCDPH will transfer part of this vaccine allotment to Cone Health to facilitate vaccination of those on the Cone Health waiting list. GCDPH will soon make its own announcement on additional appointments. Cone Health is working with public health departments in Alamance and Rockingham Counties on vaccination efforts in the coming weeks. ‘We are pleased that the state acknowledged our request for greater predictability in vaccine allocations by guaranteeing a baseline quantity for the next three weeks. We will continue to advocate strongly for vaccine allocations to meet our region’s needs and our ability to administer vaccines at high rates,’ says CEO Terry Akin. Cone Health will first schedule vaccination appointments for those whose appointments were cancelled last week, then schedule those on the Cone Health waiting list in the order in which they registered. Those who had their appointment cancelled should expect notification by email (or by phone for those without email) at least 48 hours prior to their rescheduled appointment.”