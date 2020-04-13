Cone Health realigns facilities to care for COVID-19 patients; Wesley Long Hospital and former Women’s Hospital to become coronavirus-focused

GREENSBORO, N.C.. — Wesley Long Hospital and the former Cone Health Women’s Hospital in Greensboro will be temporarily converted to care for severely ill COVID-19 patients, according to a news release.

Effective April 13, the former Women’s Hospital (now called the “Green Valley campus”) will open to care for severely ill COVID-19 patients. This site will care for patients who are transferred from other sites or admitted directly by their physician. The site will not have an emergency department.

Effective April 20, Wesley Long Hospital will transition to a hospital for patients with symptoms or a diagnosis of COVID-19.

Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital and Moses Cone Hospital will focus on providing care for non-COVID-19 patients.

People who need evaluation for COVID-19 symptoms should access a virtual visit or call their physician for care and advice.

“By continuing to strengthen our communities’ efforts to stay at home and practice social distancing, we have a chance to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our region and across the state. This would limit sickness and save lives, and help to avoid overwhelming our hospitals, physicians, nurses and other caregivers,” says Terry Akin, CEO, Cone Health. “That said, we are proactively realigning our hospital capacity and staffing to care for larger numbers of infected patients in the days and weeks ahead.”

Please be aware of the following for Guilford County:

Residents needing evaluation for severe COVID-19 symptoms should go to the Wesley Long Hospital Emergency Department.

The emergency department at Wesley Long Hospital will remain open. Individuals requiring care for conditions other than COVID-19 may be transferred to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.

People facing mental health crises will now be cared for at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital Emergency Department if medically unstable, and at Behavioral Health Hospital if medically stable, effective April 13.

Those in Guilford County seeking other types of emergency care should go to the emergency departments at Moses Cone Hospital and Cone Health MedCenter High Point.

Patients being treated for cancer will continue to receive their outpatient treatment at the Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital.

Inpatient oncology, sickle cell and urology units will move to Moses Cone Hospital, effective April 20.

To accommodate the Green Valley campus opening, the Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare and Cone Health Center for Maternal Fetal Care have moved to the second floor of the LeBauer HealthCare building at 520 N. Elam Ave. The Center for Maternal Fetal Care began seeing patients on April 10. The Center for Women’s Healthcare will begin seeing patients on April 13.

For Alamance and Rockingham Counties:

Patients who live in Alamance and Rockingham counties should continue to use Alamance Regional Medical Center and Annie Penn Hospital for emergency care (whether related to COVID-19 or otherwise).

Patients from these counties who require ongoing care for COVID-19 may be transferred when appropriate to our Wesley Long or Green Valley campus.

Individuals who think they have symptoms of COVID-19 should call their physician or other caregiver, or make a virtual visit. Virtual care options include on-demand video calls, e-visits and scheduled video visits available here.

Cone Health reminds its communities of the critical importance of staying at home, frequent hand washing, covering coughs and social distancing.